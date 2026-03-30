Trotwood manufacturer to lay off dozens of employees

TROTWOOD — A manufacturer in Trotwood says it will soon lay off over 50 employees.

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Technicote Inc., doing business as Beontag in Trotwood, announced approximately 53 employees will be laid off later this spring, according to a WARN notice filed last week with the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services.

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The facility, located on Wolf Creek Pike, will remain open, with reduced operations.

In a statement to News Center 7, a Beontag spokesperson said the decision involves temporarily pausing its coating and lamination operations at the Trotwood site and transitioning that production to facilities in Cayahoga Falls and Terre Haute, Indiana.

Its U.S. headquarters, RFID operations, and R&D functions will remain fully operational in Trotwood.

“This decision allows us to align our operations with current market demand, while maintaining the flexibility to scale production back up in the future,” the spokesperson said.

Layoffs are expected to begin on May 24, according to the notice.

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