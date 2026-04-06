Trotwood City Schools earns prestigious award from Ohio Department of Education

TROTWOOD — Trotwood City Schools has been named a recipient of a prestigious award by the Ohio Department of Education.

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The district was awarded the Momentum Award, with Trotwood Madison High School also being named as a Building Momentum Award winner, the district announced.

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According to the district, the Ohio Momentum Award is one of the state’s most competitive recognitions for academic progress.

To earn the award, a school or district must increase its Performance Index by at least three points from the previous year. It must also achieve a value-added Progress Rating of four or more stars.

The district has seen its Performance Index increase by 6.3 points, earning a 4-Star Progress Rating on the Ohio State Report Card.

As for the high school, it has recorded an 11.6 Performance Index increase, resulting in a 5-star Progress Rating.

“This award belongs to every student who showed up and worked hard, and every staff member who refused to give up on them,” Superintendent Marlon Howard said. “We made a promise that we would pursue 100% student success, not as a slogan but as a real commitment. These numbers show that we are moving in the right direction. We still have work to do, and we are absolutely going to do it.”

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