Troopers identify teen killed in Greene County crash that injured 3 others

GREENE COUNTY — The 16-year-old who was killed in a crash in Greene County Friday night has been identified.
News Center 7 previously reported that Greene County Sheriff’s deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to the 500 block of Brush Row Road on reports of a crash around 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 26.
A Chrysler PT Cruiser, occupied by four juveniles, was traveling westbound on Brush Row Road when it traveled off the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck two fences.
It then overturned and struck a third fence before coming to a rest, according to a previous News Center 7 report.
One juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, and three others were taken to local hospitals.
The OSHP identified the teen who died as 16-year-old Tyson Williamson of Xenia.
Williamson was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the OSHP.
News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.
