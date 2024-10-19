Trooper rescues lost dog on busy interstate

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Trooper reunited a family with their lost dog after finding him on the side of a busy interstate.

On Oct. 15, a trooper from the Medina post spotted a lost dog on the side of Interstate 71, according to a Facebook post.

Body and Cruiser cam footage posted to the OSHP Facebook account shows the trooper pulling over and calling for the dog.

The trooper was able to coax the dog into her cruiser.

The dog was microchipped and “Winston” was brought back home and reunited with his family.

