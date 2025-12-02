Trial date set for ex-school bus driver accused of drugging, sexually assaulting students

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A trial date has been set for the former Northmont City School bus driver accused of drugging and sexually assaulting students.

News Center 7 crews were in court on Monday, where Hunt’s defense lawyers withdrew their motion to suppress a hearing.

After that, a Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas judge set a trial date for June 2026.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Hunt was arrested in May at Northmont High School. He’s facing 17 counts of rape, 64 counts of sexual battery, and one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Prosecutors have detailed the severity of the charges against Hunt, which could lead to a life sentence if he is convicted on all counts.

In October, four former Northmont City Schools students who claim to be victims of Hunt filed a lawsuit against the school district and several employees.

In a lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, four former students said they were groomed and sexually assaulted by Matthew Hunt over multiple years. Three accusers attended Northmont High School from 2012 to 2016, and one attended from 2021 to 2025.

The Northmont students in the lawsuit allege that Hunt’s pattern of grooming began in 2013 when he “systematically targeted students through his role as Northmont’s marching band bus driver.”

“He identified vulnerable minors, cultivated relationships of trust and dependency, offered them employment at his business (Hunt Pipe Organ Services, LLC, formerly known as Hunt-Krewson Pipe Organ Service, LLC), and used this pretense to isolate students and facilitate private contact outside school oversight,” the complaint alleges.

From there, the complaint alleges that Hunt sexually assaulted students at various locations, including his own residences in Lewisburg and Brookville and various area churches.

“Just four days before his arrest, despite Northmont officials having actual knowledge of sexual abuse allegations, Hunt drugged and raped (one plaintiff),” the complaint states.

The prosecutor’s office said they have identified nine victims in this case.

Hunt remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

