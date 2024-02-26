Trial begins for man accused of attempted kidnapping at Xenia school

XENIA — The trial for a man accused of impersonating a kindergartner’s dad to try to kidnap her from her school and later attacking a police officer started Monday.

Police say their officer was attacked at the Xenia Police Department where officers were getting ready to question 35-year-old Reid Duran.

Prosecutors say Duran went to St. Brigid School to kidnap a girl in kindergarten and the crime had sexual motivations.

