Travel industry explores new deals, sales on Travel Tuesday

We’ve heard of Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, now get ready for Travel Tuesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7′s Xavier Hershovitz learns about a new trend of one-day deals, specifically for travel.

TRENDING STORIES:

Hotels and cruise lines are dropping their prices for one day. Some hotels are offering up to 30 percent off, and some airlines up to 10 percent off.

“They know that the demand is there for it,” Christie Hudson, Expedia travel expert, said. “They don’t want to miss out on that shopper who wants to book something extra.”

Travel Tuesday also follows the trend of gifting experiences, rather than material goods, for friends and family.

“You can save an average of hundreds of dollars,” Hudson said.

Just because you book on Travel Tuesday doesn’t mean you’re limited to travelling during the holiday season, many of the deals are good through the next year.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



