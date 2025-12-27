‘Transparency is important;’ County officials announce schedule for public tours of jail

MIAMI COUNTY — Officials in Miami County have recently announced a schedule for public tours of the jail.
The tours are designed to let residents get a firsthand look at the current jail conditions, operational challenges, and the security needs, according to a spokesperson with the county.
“Our goal is simple: provide facts, provide access, and let people see the reality for themselves,” the Miami County Commissioners said. “We want the public to have a clear understanding of the condition of our jail and the needs that come with operating a secure, legally compliant facility.”
As previously reported by News Center 7, the county is seeking $100 million to upgrade the jail.
The proposed upgrades would add 32 beds and improve medical treatment areas, allowing inmates to receive care on-site.
The tours will begin in January 2026 and be led by Sheriff Dave Duchak and other staff members.
“These tours are an opportunity for residents to see the day-to-day reality of jail operations,” Duchak said. “Transparency is important and we welcome the community inside to understand the challenges we face.”
The daytime sessions will take place at 11:30 a.m. on:
- January 10 & 31
- February 14 & 28
- March 14 & 28
- April 11, 18 & 25
The evening sessions will happen at 6:30 p.m. on:
- January 7
- February 4
- March 4
- April 1, 15 & 19
Additional group tours can be arranged by appointment through the Commissioners’ office by calling (937) 440-5910 or at commissioners@miamicountyohio.gov.
