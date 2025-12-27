Local bakery announces indefinite closure after owner’s death

NEW CARLISLE — A local bakery has announced its indefinite closure, partially due to the owner’s recent death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Cake Creations in New Carlisle closed on Dec. 24, according to a social media post from the business.

TRENDING STORIES:

“There are several reasons why we’re closing up, but at the heart of the situation, Brooke’s recent passing has been nothing short of devastating to say the least,” the post read.

Brooke Brewer was the “proud owner” of Cake Creations, according to her obituary.

She passed away on Nov. 22 at the Soin Medical Center.

Cake Creations was set to close in April 2025, but moved to Evans Family Ranch at 11140 Milton Carlisle Road.

“We thank you for all of your business and support through all the years, and especially since our move back in June. All your well wishes and gratefulness for our sticking around has truly made this a difficult decision to make,” the post read.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group