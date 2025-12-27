Over $40K in fines issued by OSHA after deadly building collapse

ST. MARYS — The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued fines in connection with the deadly building collapse in St. Marys over the summer.

As previously reported by News Center 7, two men were working on repairs at a building along East Spring Street when it gave way on July 31.

Christopher R. Brown, 41, of St. Marys, was killed and Kevin Sharp was injured.

According to our media partner, WCSM Radio, OSHA cited Todd Klosterman $41,706 for three “serious” safety violations after a four-month investigation.

The two men were working for Klosterman, who owns the building.

Sharp previously told News Center 7’s John Bedell that they were working to shore up a wall so a mason contractor could repair it.

OSHA found that the violations stem from inadequate safety procedures during preparatory work and unsafe conditions.

Each violation carries a proposed penalty of $13,902, WCSM reported.

Federal inspectors said Klosterman allegedly didn’t maintain or establish an accident-prevention program.

OSHA also claims that the two employees weren’t trained properly to recognize and avoid unsafe conditions related to temporary shoring, demolition, and excavation work, WCSM reported.

The citations indicate that the men were exposed to “struck-by and crushing” hazards while working.

According to WCSM, OSHA stated that a qualified person didn’t conduct an engineering survey to check the condition of the building before demolition work started.

Brown was crushed and killed when part of the building’s west exterior wall collapsed, OSHA reported.

These citations were issued on Nov. 13, and Klosterman had 15 business days to comply, contest the findings, or request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, according to WCSM.

This incident remains under investigation.

Klosterman conducts business as Pro Fit HVAC LLC, our media partner reported.

OSHA records show that this citation is the fourth for the company in 2025 and seventh overall.

