Suspect accused of trying to steal truck found dead in Grand Lake days later, police say

CELINA — A suspect accused of trying to steal a pickup truck in Mercer County was found dead in Grand Lake a few days later, according to a spokesperson with the Celina Police Department.

The man’s body was recovered from the lake Saturday morning.

Celina police initially responded to reports of an alarm at a used car lot on South Main Street around 7 p.m. on Christmas Day.

One officer saw a person inside a pickup truck on the dealership lot when they arrived. The suspect ran away when they got closer, the spokesperson said.

The suspect, who was described as a masked man, ran across U.S. Route 127 toward West Bank Road and continued through nearby residential properties.

Authorities searched the area, but couldn’t find the suspect.

Investigators determined the suspect was trying to steal the pickup truck from the dealership, the spokesperson said.

On Friday evening, a nearby resident looked at their personal security footage and saw the suspect and police activity.

Officers watched the video, which showed the suspect ducking behind a retaining wall to hide from police and eventually jumping into Grand Lake, the spokesperson said.

The suspect wasn’t seen exiting the water.

Officers searched the area again, but it was too dark to determine if anyone was still in the water.

Just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, authorities resumed searching and located a body.

The body was recovered, but authorities didn’t find any identification.

“Burglary tools were also recovered, including a device believed to be used to reprogram a vehicle’s security and ignition system,” the spokesperson said.

Authorities described the body recovered as a Black male, around 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and possibly in his 30s.

The man’s body has been transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy and identification.

Anyone who has information about this incident or can help identify the man is asked to contact Celina Police Department Detective A.J. Poppe at 419-586-2345 or via email at a.poppe@celinaohiopd.gov.

