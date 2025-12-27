Local woman wins big while playing Powerball

DAYTON — A local woman won big while playing the Powerball earlier this month, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Paula H. won $100,000 during the Dec. 13 drawing.

She matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball, according to the Ohio Lottery.

Since she added the Power Play, her $50,000 prize was doubled.

The winning numbers were 1-5-28-57-58 & 16.

Paula bought the winning ticket from the Walmart Supercenter on Bethel Road in Columbus.

She plans to use her winnings to buy a farm and raise animals, according to the Ohio Lottery.

After taxes, Paula will receive approximately $72,875.

