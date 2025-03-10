Traffic stop leads to ICE arrests in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — Two people were taken into custody after a traffic stop in Logan County Saturday.
On March 8 at 5:30 p.m. Washington Township officers stopped a vehicle on US-33 near Lincoln Boulevard for a turn signal and equipment violation.
Officers found Dago Lenin Isaguirre-Quinonez of Honduras and Michael Jose Hernandez-Fuentes of Nicaragua in the vehicle.
Isaguirre-Quinonez provided officers with a Honduras passport that had not been stamped for entry into the United States, according to a media release.
Hernandez-Fuentes gave officers a paper copy of a passport that had not been stamped for entry into the United States.
After contacting Immigration and Customs Enforcement, police learned that both men were subject to immediate removal.
Isaguirre-Quinonez and Hernandez-Fuentes were taken into custody and taken to the Logan County Jail where they are being held on ICE detainers.
We will continue to follow this story.
