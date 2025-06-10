Township to unveil new Veterans Memorial site, honor resident D-Day hero Jim ‘Pee Wee’ Martin

SUGARCREEK TWP. — Sugarcreek Township will be honoring one of their own and celebrating the brave individuals who serve our country when they unveil a new Veterans Memorial in August.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The memorial, located on the corner of Pine Court and Upper Bellbrook Road, will feature flags and monuments for all the branches of the armed services and the POW/MIA veterans.

Specifically, the memorial will feature a statue of Jim “Pee Wee” Martin.

Martin was a paratrooper in World War II, including on D-Day. He served in the 101st Airborne Division and was a member of the “Screaming Eagles.”

Martin lived in Sugarcreek Township from the late 1940s until he died in 2022 at the age of 101 years old.

TRENDING STORIES:

The statue of Martin will depict him in his gear on D-Day as he was jumping out of the plane into Normandy, France.

According to Sugarcreek Township Administrator Barry Tiffany, the statue will stand 7 to 8 feet tall and will be positioned on top of a platform block in honor of all the veterans who served in WWII.

“The Veterans Memorial has been a vision item for the community for many years, and we have the funding now to make it a reality,” Tiffany said.

The memorial has been in the works since 2022, as previously reported by News Center 7.

The memorial will honor all Sugarcreek Township residents who have served in the military, past and present.

“Veterans and families can order pavers engraved with veteran information or family messages in support of our veterans,” Tiffany said.

The dedication and unveiling of the statue and the official opening of the Memorial are scheduled for noon on August 16.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group