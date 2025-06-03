Township honors citizen responsible for saving unconscious man from burning house

HARRISON TWP. — A citizen was recognized after he reported a house fire and saved the unconscious man in the home.

Harrison Township recognized the brave efforts of James Smith who pulled an unconscious Corey Mitchell from his burning home.

As previously reported on News Center 7, firefighters were dispatched to the home on Philadelphia Drive around 5:30 p.m. on April 3.

The resident pulled from the home was in critical condition, according to Seth Dodds with the Harrison Township Fire Department.

The fire damaged the first floor of the home.

The township recognized Smith at their Board of Trustees meeting Monday night.

It was the first time since the day of the fire that Smith and James had reunited. It was an emotional moment for everyone in the room, according to a spokesperson for Harrison Township.

Kevin Frank and Cory Brand were the paramedics who provided lifesaving care at the scene, and they were also in attendance at the meeting.

“We’re proud to celebrate the compassion and courage shown by all involved,” a spokesperson for the township said.

