Township holds ‘community conversation’ on police levy

HARRISON TWP — People are learning more about a police levy that would create $1.2 million per year to fund police services the sheriff’s office provides.

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Monday night was an opportunity for Harrison Township residents to ask township leaders questions about the levy directly.

The township’s current police levy was last approved in 2016.

Township leaders said since then, the cost of providing police services has increased about 27% while the current levy’s revenue has only grown 7%.

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The proposed 3.5 mill levy voters will see on the May ballot supports the township’s contract with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to employ 33.5 deputies dedicated solely to the township.

The levy is restricted to police services only.

Harrison Township Administrator Shannon Meadows shared what type of services the money will go toward.

“About 90% of our police funds support direct policing in Harrison Township. That would be the deputies, the detectives, the command staff that are designated in District 10,” Meadows said. “There’s also that other 10% we try to maintain a fleet rotation, that keeps our fleet modern, but also very conservative. So we are not purchasing, we haven’t purchased fleet out of the police fund for like the last four years.”

Meadows said not approving the levy would mean they need to cut services.

The levy will cost the average Harrison Township resident about $6 a month.

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