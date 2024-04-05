Miami County tornado victim feels forgotten as he sees resources go elsewhere

COVINGTON, Miami County — Jason Voisard is feeling as though he has been left out of the safety net put together for other victims of the tornadoes that ripped through five counties in the Miami Valley three weeks ago.

Logan County saw the most damage, where an EF-3 twister destroyed dozens of buildings, damaged hundreds more and left three people dead.

In Miami County, one of the five counties hit during the twister outbreak, Voisard said he has watched many donations and resources being directed to Logan County despite the fact that he and others had their lives turned upside down as well. He said he watched as a tornado headed for his apartment and nearly ripped down its back wall.

“I really thought it was going to be the end that night,” Voisard told News Center 7′s Taylor Robertson. “You could see the funnel cloud.

“This roof next to us got torn off, it started to take our roof I seen it disconnect from the ceiling right there . . . . There was a loud explosion, which turned out to be the window hit that wall.”

He said his landlord checked the building the next day.

“They are probably going to demo it instead of trying to repair it,” Voisard said. “My roommate is currently sleeping on his aunt’s couch and I’m sleeping in my cousin’s spare bedroom. If it weren’t for those two spots, we’d probably be in a shelter.”

The Red Cross did come out and helped two of his neighbors, he said.

“And then they came up to the neighbor in two and said they had been at it all day and wanted to go home and get to bed and we were like well we wish we had a bed to go to,” he said.

And that experience has led Voisard to feel as though he has been left out of those in need of assistance to regroup.

The area AMVETS organization said it will work with anyone who wants to drop off donations to victims in Miami County.













