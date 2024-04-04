Store ordered to stop selling food after inspectors find dead mice, ‘sanitation issues’

GREENE COUNTY — A large general store has been ordered to stop selling food.

At Rural King in Greene County, the aisles are roped off with caution tape and there are signs everywhere that read “Absolutely no food sales at this location.”

“We received a complaint from a pest control company,” Rick Schairbaum said.

Schairbaum is in charge of the store inspection staff at Greene County Public Health.

His inspectors were called to the store on April 1 to check things out.

“We did find some evidence of (intrusion into the building by animals) and that is a concern for public safety,” Schairbaum said.

Parts of a report obtained by News Center 7 said investigators found two dead mice on a glue trap set under one of the food shelving units.

The report also states that store managers were asked to “thoroughly clean” to remove “built-up dirt, debris and mouse feces.”

“It was agreed to that food sales should be temporarily ceased until sanitation issues can be addressed,” Schairbaum said.

Store managers and employees said they were not allowed to speak with the media.

County health inspectors said occasional problems at stores are not unheard of, and they are there to make sure the problems are addressed and don’t become long-term.

“We are planning to go out there tomorrow for a follow-up inspection to verify issues have been addressed,” Schairbaum said.

News Center 7 is working to reach out to Rural King for a comment.

If we receive a reply we will update this story.





















