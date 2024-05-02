Veteran educator announced as new Valley View School superintendent

GERMANTOWN — A veteran educator has been announced as the new superintendent at the Valley View School District.

The school district announced that Andrea Cook will be the district’s new superintendent, according to a social media post.

It is pending school board approval.

Cook has spent the last two decades working for the Springboro Community City School District.

“I am honored and excited to be named the new superintendent of schools for the Valley View Local School District,” she said in a statement. “Valley View has an excellent reputation for providing a high-quality education, and I look forward to working alongside the talented administrators, teachers, staff, and school board members to build upon the district’s successes.”

The school board is expected to approve Cook as superintendent at their May 13 meeting.

She is expected to begin working for the school district on August 1.

