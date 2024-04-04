Critical need for blood donors reported before solar eclipse

DAYTON — Solvita Blood Center is saying there is a critical need for blood donors and is asking for donors to help boost the supply ahead of the total solar eclipse.

There is an “urgent and immediate need” for type O and B negative blood, according to a spokesperson for Solvita.

>> City council considering state of emergency in Riverside ahead of total solar eclipse

This shortage comes as Solvita and area hospitals are asking the community to help stockpile blood supplies before the eclipse due to the expected disruptions in blood collection and transportation.

Those looking to schedule an appointment to donate can do so on the Donor Time app, by calling (937) 461-3320, or at www.donortime.com. Walk-ins are also welcome at the Solvita Dayton Center, located at 340 S Main. Street.

>> Total Eclipse 2024: What’s happening in the Miami Valley?

Everyone who registers to donate with Solvita between now and April 8 will receive solar eclipse glasses as a gift, while supplies last. Those who post pictures wearing the eclipse glasses on social media and tag Solvita will be entered to win a $1,000 e-gift card.

“We are asking donors to help us overcome this emergency shortage and be prepared for troubles related to the eclipse,” said Solvita Vice President for Donor Services Tracy Morgan. “All eyes will be on the eclipse Monday, but we must turn the attention of our community to the ongoing need for blood.”

©2024 Cox Media Group