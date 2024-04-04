Bill’s Donut Shop to undergo renovations this summer

CENTERVILLE — Bill’s Donut Shop will be undergoing renovations this summer.

According to the owner, Marshall Lachman, the business will be replacing all existing display cases, countertops, refrigeration, and flooring. A new checkout space will also be created to “allow for the most up-to-date point-of-sale technology.”

A dedicated pickup area will also be added for prepaid orders, online orders, and delivery service pickups. Lastly, seating will be updated with new booths and counter seating for those who want to dine in.

“Bill’s Donuts has been at its location in Centerville for 45 years now. The purpose of the refurbishment is to ensure that Bill’s is around for at least another 45 years, while maintaining the quality and freshness of our donuts while also enhancing our customers’ experience while in the shop, with the goal of serving our customers the best donuts in the country as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Lachman said.

Lachman said the renovations will only impact operations for a short period of time.

The current plan is for Bill’s to close at 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 7th, and reopen at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17th. All work is expected to be completed no later than August 1st.





