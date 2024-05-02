‘Horrific injuries;’ Ohio grandmother sentenced after placing 2-year-old in scalding bath water

WARREN COUNTY — A Warren County grandmother was sentenced to prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to endangering children and tampering with evidence.

Lashawnda Walters, 51, was sentenced to 10 ½ years in prison, according to Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell.

On March 30, 2023, the two-year-old girl, who was living with Walters, had an accident and soiled her diaper, the prosecutor’s office said. In response to the accident, Walters assaulted the girl and placed her in a bath with water temperatures reaching up to 126 degrees.

The toddler suffered second and third-degree burns to over 17 percent of her body, including her feet, calves, thighs, buttocks, and vaginal area.

More than five hours passed before the girl was taken to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Liberty Campus. She was then examined and transported to Shriners Children’s Ohio in Cincinnati, where prosecutors say she underwent numerous procedures and a surgical skin graft to replace the damaged skin.

“My heart goes out not only to this little girl, but to everyone involved in this case who had to view the photographs of the horrific injuries Walters caused to that precious child,” said Fornshell.

