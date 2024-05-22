‘Too little, too late;’ Neighborhood asks city to take action after large tire fire

DAYTON — Neighbors are still upset over a massive fire in Dayton that happened on Monday.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6, black smoke could be seen for miles as hundreds of tires burned on Leonhard Street Monday, making the flames stronger.

In a Wednesday city commission meeting, Dayton leaders acknowledged that it received its first complaint about the property in 2021.

Matthew Tepper, president of Old North Dayton Neighborhood Association, said this fire could have been prevented.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 8 properties damaged after large fire in Dayton

Tepper said the city did hand out violations to the property in the past and has cleared out some of the tires — but ran into problems when they were not permitted to enter private property.

Tepper and other neighbors said they believe something needs to change with those restrictions to prevent another fire.

“In this case, it was not enough ... too little, too late,” Tepper said. “The fire was an eye opener to say ‘we need to think about some new ways to get at those exceptional properties that need to be addressed.”

At least one home is still without power due to the damage caused by the fire.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.









