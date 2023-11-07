Tipp City voters to choose 3 new BOE members

TIPP CITY — Voters are deciding which three individuals they want to serve the next four years on the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education.

Seven candidates are running for the three open seats.

Tipp City voters will choose between candidates Linda Ares, Cindy Wilson Dillard, Joshua Grear, Ray Leo Lilly III, Angie McMurry, David Moorhead, and Kyle Thompson.

The three board members whose terms expired Dec. 31, Theresa Dunaway, Anne Zakkour and Simon Patry, did not file for re-election.

