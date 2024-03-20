Tipp City voters approve bond issue looking to fund new PK-8 school

TIPP CITY — Voters in the Tipp City Exempted Village Schools district approved a bond issue that will fund a new preschool through the grade 8 school building.

The $87 million bond issue will help pay for the new building that will be constructed on school property off North Hyatt Street.

The district outlined how they plan to use the money:

Improve issues at current schools including a sloped roof, floor finishes, and upgraded exterior materials.

Demolish Nevin Coppock Elementary School and Tippecanoe Middle School

Construct, furnish and equip a bus garage

Constructing and improving new tennis courts

The bond issue would cost a homeowner $304 for each $100,000 of appraised property value.

Earlier this month the district had to close the gym at Broadway Elementary School after a leak in the roof exposed asbestos.

Superintendent Aaron Moran said the school, along with other buildings in the district, dated back to the 1950s.

Collection of the bond issue will begin in 2025.





