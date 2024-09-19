Time running out to register for 28th annual Air Force Marathon

W.P.A.F.B. — Time is running out for anyone to register for this year’s Air Force Marathon.
The final day to register is Thursday, according to a spokesperson.
The marathon’s health and fitness expo is from 3 until 7 p.m. today at the Nutter Center.
Runners can participate in Friday’s 1K kids run and 5K race.
The half-marathon and full-marathon are on Saturday with the opening ceremonies beginning at 7:10 a.m.
Visit this website for more information about this year’s Air Force Marathon.
🚨 Registration for the 28th Air Force Marathon is officially OPEN! 🚨— Air Force Marathon (@AFMarathon) November 27, 2023
Take advantage of our best pricing and sign up today! We can't wait to see you next September!
📅 September 19-21, 2024
📍 Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio
🔗 https://t.co/9smhTu1ulB#FlyAFM pic.twitter.com/tmmPmM78Gj
