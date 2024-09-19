Time running out to register for 28th annual Air Force Marathon

W.P.A.F.B. — Time is running out for anyone to register for this year’s Air Force Marathon.

The final day to register is Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

The marathon’s health and fitness expo is from 3 until 7 p.m. today at the Nutter Center.

Runners can participate in Friday’s 1K kids run and 5K race.

The half-marathon and full-marathon are on Saturday with the opening ceremonies beginning at 7:10 a.m.

