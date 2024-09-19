Local

Time running out to register for 28th annual Air Force Marathon

By WHIO Staff

2023 Air Force Marathon 2023 Air Force Marathon (U.S. Air Force 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

W.P.A.F.B. — Time is running out for anyone to register for this year’s Air Force Marathon.

The final day to register is Thursday, according to a spokesperson.

The marathon’s health and fitness expo is from 3 until 7 p.m. today at the Nutter Center.

Runners can participate in Friday’s 1K kids run and 5K race.

The half-marathon and full-marathon are on Saturday with the opening ceremonies beginning at 7:10 a.m.

Visit this website for more information about this year’s Air Force Marathon.

