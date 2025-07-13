TRAFFIC ALERT: Right lanes due to crash on I-75 SB in Montgomery Co.

Traffic issues can be reported by calling our newsroom at 937-259-2237 or tweeting @WHIOTraffic.

Major Highway Incidents

A crash has closed all lanes on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County. Deputies and medics responded to a crash on I-75 SB between Needmore and Benchwood Roads. ODOT cameras show the crash happened at the entrance of the contraflow lane. All lanes are closed on I-75 SB. We will update this story.

Street Incidents

No major incidents to report at this time.

Latest traffic conditions also are available on our traffic map

» RELATED: Track the latest weather conditions on our Live Doppler 7 HD Radar

Cheapest gas prices across the area according to GasBuddy.com:

© 2020 Cox Media Group