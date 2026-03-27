Tiger Woods charged with DUI after rollover crash in Florida, reports say

FLORIDA — UPDATE:

Tiger Woods showed signs of impairment and was charged with a DUI following a rollover crash of his vehicle on Friday in Jupiter, Florida, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

INITIAL REPORT:

Professional golfer Tiger Woods was involved in a rollover crash in Jupiter Island, Florida, on Friday, the Martin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to multiple media outlets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m., ESPN reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

No additional details about the crash or Woods’ condition were immediately released.

Woods was previously involved in a high-speed crash in 2021. He suffered significant leg injuries in the crash, which happened outside of Los Angeles.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group