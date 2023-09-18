Thousands of Dayton residents receive annual city survey

DAYTON — A survey was mailed to about 13,000 Dayton addresses, and city officials encouraged those who received it to respond, a spokesperson from the city said.

The City of Dayton is looking to receive residents’ opinions about living in the city and its government.

The annual survey began to arrive at the selected homes during the week of Sept. 4.

Residents should look out for an envelope with the city’s logo and the message, “Help the City of Dayton serve you better by taking this survey!”

There are 80 questions on the survey, and they cover a broad assortment of city services, programs and priorities, and quality-of-life issues in neighborhoods.

Participation is anonymous.

Those who received the survey mailer can return the completed survey in the postage-paid envelope or they can submit their responses using the indicated web address.

These surveys have been going out to residents for more than three decades, the spokesperson said.

The survey administrator will randomly select one survey respondent to receive a $500 VISA gift card for returning a completed survey.

The drawing will take place after the survey window is closed and the winner will be contacted by the end of the year.

Residents with questions about the survey should contact the city at (937)-333-3752 or thedaytonsurvey@daytonohio.gov.

