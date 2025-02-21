Thousands of area’s Haitian immigrants face uncertain future after policy change

SPRINGFIELD — Thousands of Haitian immigrants living in Springfield are unsure of their future after the Trump administration announced it would be throwing out protections that shielded roughly half a million Haitians from deportation

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell spoke to city leaders and community activists about the decision. He’ll have that and a breakdown of what the order means tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

About 15,000 Haitian immigrants call Springfield home and were thrust into the national spotlight during the 2024 presidential election.

The Trump administration announced this week that the protection status allowing them to stay in the country will end in August. It’s a decision that Lindsly Amie, co-founder of the Haitian Community Help Center in Springfield, said has left thousands of people in Springfield in limbo.

“They have to flee the United States and go to Canada looking for peace,” Amie said.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group