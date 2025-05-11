‘This community is strong;’ Residents recount Greenville tornado, recovery one year later

GREENVILLE — A tornado tore through Darke County a year ago.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson speaks with the Greenville community about the storm and the progress they have made rebuilding what was damaged LIVE on News Center 7 at 11.

Jordan Bradford who lives in Greenville remembers the tornado like it was yesterday.

“Was just kind of watching the clouds, they looked real weird. It was different. And then everything just started to swirl,” Bradford said. “Then the next thing you know, the hail started to come in the rain, and that’s when we went back inside. But it was, it was scary.”

Bradford says they were one of the lucky ones. The tornado missed his house, but it did damage his boss’s home.

Fred Foutz says the tornado sounded like a train as it passed over his home, and that he’s shocked it came so close.

“That’s the first one that I remember as long as I lived here, like I said, I grew up around here,” Foutz said.

May 7th was the official one-year anniversary of the tornado.

Mayor Jeff Whitaker says the city is still rebuilding. Greenville is working with an urban forester to figure out where to replant trees.

The community raised $130,000 for this project.

Foutz has been impressed by the community’s response.

“I was really surprised, but this community is strong,” Foutz said.

The tree planting process is scheduled to begin this fall.

The Greenville Schools superintendent says the bleachers and press box should be updated and ready for games this fall.

