Third-party company offers appointment to sign up for TSA precheck; Turns out you don’t need one

DAYTON — A woman used a third-party website to pay for an appointment to get TSA pre-check, only to find out she didn’t need one.

Daria Dillard Stone of Dayton was getting ready for a group trip to Myrtle Beach and decided to get TSA pre-check like the rest of her group.

She looked up TSA pre-check to find out how to sign up, and she found the website govplus.com.

“They didn’t really tell me where to go, so I just go in and put in TSA pre-check, and gov plus comes up,” Dillard Stone said.

Gov plus is a website that offers to manage your government applications and documents.

