Third inmate who escaped minimum security facility in Ohio arrested; 1 remains on the run

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Three of the four inmates who escaped a minimum security facility in central Ohio almost a month ago have been arrested, according to our news partners in Columbus, WBNS-10 TV.

Online jail records in Franklin County show that Nikko Burton, 24, was arrested on Friday.

Burton was one of four inmates who escaped the Franklin County Community-Based Correctional Facility in Columbus on May 22 by smashing through a window.

As previously reported by News Center 7, 30-year-old Jeremy Bowen was arrested on May 24, and 32-year-old Michael Norton was arrested on June 6.

Mark Long is the only inmate who is still on the run.

All four have been charged with escape, and a warrant is still out for Long.

WBNS reported that the facility serves as a residential prison diversion program for adult male offenders. Bowen, Burton, and Norton were all in the facility to complete the program for a parole violation. Long was completing the program for a felony theft charge.

The facility is operated by its own appointed board and the Franklin County court system, and it is accredited by the American Correctional Association.

The incident is under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the facility’s internal administrative investigation.

