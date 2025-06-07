Area man accused of dealing drugs that resulted in death

RICHMOND, Indiana — Police recently arrested a man in a local death investigation.

Kenosis Sewell, 47, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, according to a social media post from the Richmond Police Department.

Sewell’s warrant is connected to a suspicious death investigation led by Richmond Police Department Investigative Services Division Detective Hutchison.

The department worked closely with the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office and the Wayne County Coroner’s Office, according to the post.

“These cases are deeply personal. Every name in an investigation like this represents someone who mattered to their family, their friends, and this community. I’m proud of the tireless work by our detectives and the continued collaboration with the prosecutor’s and coroner’s offices. Together, we are committed to bringing justice to victims, and a measure of peace to the loved ones left behind,” Richmond Police Chief Kyle Weatherly said.

Sewell remains booked in the Wayne County Jail and has a bond of $100,000 with 10% cash or surety, according to jail records.

Additional information on Sewell’s arrest or the victim involved in this case was immediately available.

