Thieves targeting push-to-start cars in local community

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — Thieves have come up with a new way to steal cars in the Miami Valley.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, the Miami Township Police Department is noticing an uptick in auto thefts and break-ins of push-to-start cars.

The department said thieves are targeting these cars because they can reprogram the system, disable to owner’s key fob, and drive off within seconds.

The following vehicles are being targeted in the area:

Dodge Charger (including SRT, Scat Pack, Hellcat)

Dodge Challenger (including SRT, Scat Pack, Hellcat)

Dodge Durango (including SRT, Scat Pack, Hellcat)

Kia Stinger and other Kia models

Infiniti models

Chevrolet trucks (High Country and others)

Chevrolet Camaro

Some Nissan and Honda sedans

Police said drivers can do several things to reduce the risk of theft:

Secure your keys and fobs: store fobs away from doors and windows, and use a metal container to block wireless signals

Physically protect your vehicle: lock doors and roll up all windows every time. Consider using steering wheel locks, tire locks, or a tamper cover.

Park smart: use a garage when possible, or park in well-lit, visible areas close to buildings and foot traffic

Use tracking and alerts: install a discreet GPS tracker or manufacturer telematics, and be aware that thieves may try to disable built-in GPS systems.

Be cautious with access: Never hand over keys or fobs, except trusted individuals. Fleet managers should secure OBD access and practice strict key control.

Don’t leave your car running unattended

Remove valuables

The community is asked to remain alert, follow preventative steps, and share the information with all vehicle owners.

