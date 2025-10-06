‘It’s horrifying;’ Former band director learns punishment for sexually assaulting student

EATON — A former band director learned how long he will spend in prison for sexually abusing a student.

Paul Bingle was sentenced to 13 to 17 years in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Bingle had been a teacher with Eaton Community Schools since 1999.

He changed his plea to guilty last week.

That move saved his victim from testifying at trial, and the prosecutor dropped a few other charges against him in exchange for two guilty pleas.

The victim’s mother told News Center 7 that medical issues made it difficult for her to get her daughter to band practice, so Bingle stepped forward and volunteered to pick up the teen.

Police and prosecutors said Bingle took advantage of that role, pressuring the teen to let him touch her and then eventually engage in sex.

The victim and her family believe Bingle had more plans.

“He made a plan, a whole plan. That’s why he didn’t get out on bond, he told people. He would take her and go to Canada,” the family said.

