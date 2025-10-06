Regional banks agree to merge, creating 9th largest bank in US

CINCINNATI — Fifth Third Bancorp announced it will acquire Comerica Incorporated, creating the ninth-largest U.S. bank.
Fifth Third purchased Comerica for $10.9 billion in an all-stock deal.
By 2030, it is expected that over half of Fifth Third’s branches will be located in the Southeast, Texas, Arizona, and California
Comerica’s stockholders will receive 1.8663 Fifth Third shares for each share they own.
This represents $82.88 per share as of Fifth Third’s closing stock price on Friday.
Fifth Third shareholders will own about 73% of the combined company, while Comerica shareholders will own approximately 27%.
The deal is expected to close at the end of the first quarter of 2026.
