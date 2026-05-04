UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:25 P.M.

All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.

Officers and medics responded around 7:50 p.m. to a crash on I-75 southbound between U.S. 35 and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

ODOT cameras showed that the right lanes were closed.

They have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

-INITIAL STORY-

Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday.

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Dayton officers and medics were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to a reported crash on I-75 southbound between U.S. 35 and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.

ODOT cameras show that the right lanes are blocked.

TRENDING STORIES:

There was initially debris in the road, but it has since been cleared.

News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.

We will continue to follow this story.

I-75 crash investigation in Dayton Photo from: OHGO (OHGO)

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