UPDATE: All lanes back open after crash on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON — UPDATE @ 8:25 P.M.
All lanes are back open after a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County.
Officers and medics responded around 7:50 p.m. to a crash on I-75 southbound between U.S. 35 and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
ODOT cameras showed that the right lanes were closed.
They have since reopened.
The crash remains under investigation.
-INITIAL STORY-
Officers and medics responded to a crash on Interstate 75 in Montgomery County on Sunday.
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Dayton officers and medics were dispatched around 7:50 p.m. to a reported crash on I-75 southbound between U.S. 35 and Edwin C. Moses Boulevard.
ODOT cameras show that the right lanes are blocked.
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There was initially debris in the road, but it has since been cleared.
News Center 7 is working to learn what caused the crash and if anyone was injured.
We will continue to follow this story.
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