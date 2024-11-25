‘They took everything;’ Couple frustrated after both cars stolen by teens

MIAMI VALLEY — Vandalia police chased down three teens in a car that had been reported stolen last week, just one instance of an uptick in car thefts across the Miami Valley.

Deidre Harvey and her husband Justin had both their calls stolen out of their driveway.

Deidre had recently bought a 2024 Hyundai and her husband had a pickup. The couple contacted Clark County deputies and tracked Deidre’s vehicle.

They saw that the car had stopped moving, parked outside an apartment.

The Vandalia Police went to the apartments and located the car, following it to a car wash down the street. Three juveniles got out of the car and ran.

“Fortunately we had a number of detectives and uniformed officers in the area that we were able to apprehend the teens,” Chief Kurt Althouse said.

