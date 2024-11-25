21-year-old man dead after running stop sign in Shelby County crash

SHELBY COUNTY — A 21-year-old man is dead after a head-on crash in Shelby County on Friday, according to Shelby County Sheriff James Frye.

The crash happened at approximately 4:22 p.m. at the intersection of Kuther Road and Fort Loramie-Swander Road.

Frye said a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt and a 2020 Honda pilot were involved in the crash. Both cars sustained heavy damage.

An initial investigation found that the Chevrolet ran the stop sign at the intersection and was hit by the Honda.

Enrique Loaiza, 21, of Sidney, was driving the Chevrolet.

Loaiza was transported to Wilson Health but later transferred to Miami Valley Hospital where he died from his injuries, according to Frye.

The driver and the passenger of the Honda were transported to Upper Valley Medical Center. Information on the severity of their injuries was not immediately available.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Anna Fire Department and Rescue, and Sidney Fire and EMS responded to this crash.

