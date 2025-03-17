‘There’s a lot of pride;’ University of Dayton prepares for First Four excitement

DAYTON — Hundreds of visitors are flocking to Dayton for the NCAA Men’s Basketball First Four tournament.

People have been working nonstop all weekend to prepare for the First Four, it’s an honor Dayton carries with pride.

“UD arena is a great place to play,” Braden Alexander said.

Alexander grew up in the area, and he knows how important it is for the University of Dayton to host the tournament every year.

“I feel like it brings a lot of the kids in our area to watch those teams, those coaches, those players that they’re going to see in the NBA,” Alexander said.

Scott DeBolt, University of Dayton Athletic Director and Tournament Manager, explained why even after 20 years of hosting, it’s never taken for granted.

“There’s a lot of pride. There’s so many people around the community that are part of this,” DeBolt said.

According to Destination Dayton, the tournament has brought in almost $6 million to the city.

DeBolt says they put in a bid to host the first round of the tournament every year.

“2013 was the last time we hosted that, and it was the only time that one venue hosted 10 NCAA Tournament games in the same year,” DeBolt said.

Alexander is excited for the tournament and wishes Dayton could host more games.

“I think we should extend it to the women’s side of things. I think that’d be a great atmosphere,” Alexander said.

The First Four is scheduled to tip off at the University of Dayton arena at 6:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

