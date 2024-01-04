‘There’s flames everywhere;’ 911 call describes fire that destroyed local house

DAYTON — A newly released 911 call describes to dispatchers a fire that destroyed a house in Dayton Wednesday night.

Dayton firefighters were dispatched around 9 p.m. to a house fire in the 100 block of Xenia Avenue near Kastner Avenue, according to Dayton District Fire Chief Bob Barnes.

He told News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis that when firefighters arrived, the house was already in flames.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a female caller tells dispatchers that the fire spread to a next-door home.

“There’s an (abandoned house) on fire,” she said. “Like it’s on fire. There are flames everywhere. It’s starting to grow to the next-door neighbor’s house. I don’t know if the people know.”

The caller could be heard in the background shouting for people to get out of the house.

“(The house) is on fire! You guys may want to get out!” she said. “I’m on the phone. The neighbors don’t know that it’s on their house too. Can you please go knock?”

Barnes said Wednesday night that the home was vacant, and an emergency demolition was ordered due to the damage the fire caused.

“The ceilings completely caved in, the walls are bowing out, so it becomes a collapse hazard if you have people walking around the house,” Barnes said.

The fire stretched to the home next door causing significant damage.

Barnes said the two people inside the home had to find somewhere else to sleep tonight.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

