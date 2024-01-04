Flames, smoke erupt from home in Dayton

DAYTON — Firefighters were called to a house fire in Dayton Wednesday night.

Around 9 p.m. Dayton firefighters were called to a house fire in the 100 block of Xenia Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatch notes indicate that fire and heat from the flames were spreading to nearby homes.

Injuries have not been reported at his time.

We have a News Center 7 crew on their way to the scene and will update as new information becomes available.

