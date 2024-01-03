‘I am physically disabled;’ Victim speaks out as man is sentenced for holding her captive

CLARK COUNTY — A man now knows how long he’ll be behind bars for violently assaulting two women before locking them in a basement and leaving the home.

Charles Womack, 50, was sentenced to 20 to 25 years in prison on Wednesday. This came after he pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, and one count of felonious assault. Once he gets out of prison, he’ll have to register on the state’s violent offender registry for 10 years.

As we showed you on News Center 7 at 5:00, one of Womack’s victims, Deb Warnock, delivered a victim impact statement during his sentencing. She said she’ll have emotional and physical pain for the rest of her life because of what happened in Jan. 2023.

“My hospital files list me as a paraplegic and I am physically disabled,” she told the court.

Warnock was renting a basement apartment at a house from Womack’s on-again, off-again girlfriend. Both women lived there and were hurt when Womack attacked them.

On Wednesday, Womack asked the judge for leniency saying he feels “remorse, guilt, and shame” for what he did.

“It feels as if the weight of the world lays upon my conscience every day,” Womack told Judge Brian Driscoll. “It serves as a constant reminder of the physical and mental anguish I inflicted.”

Driscoll said he appreciated his statement before giving him the prison sentence.

“With that though, I believe that part of taking full responsibility is accepting the consequences,” Driscoll said.

Womack and Warnock got into an argument before the assault, deputies said. He left his girlfriend and Warnock in the basement. Warnock had injuries that nearly killed her after he shoved her down the stairs.

In court, Warnock talked about her recovery which has included major surgeries, daily pain, and her struggles with basic daily tasks she’s had to re-learn since the attack. After all of that, she also feels thankful to be alive.

“My doctors and therapists call me a walking miracle,” she said.

