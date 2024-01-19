‘There are still a lot of slick spots;’ ODOT encourages caution due to snowy roads

MIAMI VALLEY — ODOT crews are treating the roads this morning as accumulating snow is falling across the area.

Mandi Dillon, Regional Public Information Officer for the Ohio Department of Transportation, appeared LIVE on News Center 7′s Daybreak to explain what ODOT crews were doing.

She said about 200 crews are out in the southwest Ohio area, including 120 across the Miami Valley.

“What we are seeing is the roads are passable but there are still a lot of slick spots,” she told News Center 7. “Bridges, ramps, and overpasses, those tend to freeze up on us. People need to use caution if they are going to be out there.”

The Miami Valley is under a Winter Weather Advisory until 1 a.m. Saturday morning.

Dillon will be providing updates on road conditions throughout the morning as we are providing extended coverage on News Center 7′s Daybreak.

