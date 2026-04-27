Busy Centerville road opened, another closed for road improvements

Centerville — A busy Centerville road has reopened after being closed for 30 days due to road improvements.

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News Center 7 previously reported that roughly 300 ft of Paragon Road between West Social Row Road and West Spring Valley Pike was closed on Mar. 24

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Paragon Road reopened on April 25, according to a social media post.

As part of the road improvements, starting on Monday, April 27, Sheehan Road will be closed from Social Row Road to Sawgrass Boulevard for about 30 days.

The intersection at Sheehan Road and Sawgrass Boulevard will stay open.

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