Winter Weather Advisory for entire Miami Valley through early tomorrow AM; Very cold this weekend

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the entire Miami Valley now until 1 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service has also issued a Wind Chill Advisory for part of the region starting Saturday at midnight that will last until noon. This includes Butler, Clinton, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Warren counties in Ohio. It also includes Union and Wayne counties in Indiana.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect for Randolph County in Indiana starting at 7 p.m. tonight and ending at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

Winter Weather Advisory in Effect

2-4 inches of snow likely

Bitter cold weekend, then a warming trend

DETAILED FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Snow continues to fall through daybreak, then becomes scattered, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Britley Riz.

Snow showers remain a possibility through Friday afternoon.

Total snowfall accumulation is in the range of two to four inches for much of the Miami Valley. Up to five inches for the northern Miami Valley. Afternoon temperatures do not rise, they will stay in the lower 20s. Wind chills will be in the lower teens.

SATURDAY: Dangerously cold Saturday morning with sub-zero wind chills. Staying very cold into the afternoon with highs in the teens and single-digit wind chills likely. Cloudy with a few flurries around.

SUNDAY: Dangerously cold again Sunday morning with wind chills near zero. A gradual clearing trend is expected with more sunshine into the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and not as cold. Highs in the upper 30s which is pretty typical for this time of year.

TUESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for rain. There is a brief chance for freezing rain early Tuesday morning before all rain is expected Tuesday afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid-40s.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Much warmer with highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

