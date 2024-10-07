Theft suspect uses underground drain to run from police, remains at large

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A man ran through an underground drain to get away from police Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7 previously reported that a large police presence was spotted at Austin Landing in Miami Township on Sunday around 12:45 p.m.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Officers conduct investigation in Miami Township

TRENDING STORIES:

Miami Township police confirmed Monday they were called to the mall for reports of a theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Officers arrived on the scene and began chasing the suspect.

The suspect ran away through an underground culvert.

Police used drones and K9 but were unable to find the suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Albert Lee Jones Sr., 59, in connection to the investigation.

They said there are multiple warrants on file for his arrest and he has pending charges in Miami Township.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



