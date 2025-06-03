Temporary legal status revoked for 500K migrants; How it could impact the Miami Valley workforce

SPRINGFIELD — A recent Supreme Court ruling revoked temporary legal protection for half a million migrants in the United States.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, this ruling could eventually reduce the workforce in the Miami Valley.

It specifically impacts migrants from four countries, including Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, according to the Associated Press.

“The concern for Springfield is what happens now?” Ohio Governor Mike DeWine said.

About 15,000 Haitian migrants live in Springfield and no longer have temporary legal status, meaning they will have to leave the country in August.

DeWine said businesses in Springfield will feel the impact if the Haitian community leaves.

“Businessmen and women have told me who run these companies, told me without these Haitians there, they cannot produce as much. They’ll scale back. They will have to stop one shift,” DeWine said.

City leaders said they are concerned about the effects that this ruling will have on the local economy.

“Haitian workers have long been reliable, hard-working contributors to our local economy — including critical industrial sectors. It is important to acknowledge the real economic and social impact that policy changes can have at the local level,” the city said in a statement.

News Center 7 has reached out to the Haitan Community Help Center to learn how they’re planning to help the community.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

