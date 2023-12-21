Teenager is in custody on indictment accusing her in 2022 robbery and killing

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A 17-year-old is in custody on a multiple-count indictment accusing her of taking part in the killing of a Dayton man found shot to death in Trotwood in 2022.

Destiney Massie, who was 16 at the time of the incident, was formally charged Thursday in an indictment returned by a Montgomery County grand jury, county Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr.’s office said.

The indictment accuses Massie on charges of murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault in the Aug. 21, 2022, death of Elijah Stollings in Trotwood. Massie was not the shooter but was complicit in the robbery and shooting, a spokesman for Heck said. The case against Massie has been sent to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court where she will be tried as an adult.

Stollings was found dead near a Trotwood apartment complex on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022. According to Trotwood police a resident of the Shiloh Court Apartments notified police of an unoccupied suspicious vehicle. Investigators recognized blood in and around the car, according to the police department.

Officers searched the surrounding area and discovered a deceased male, later identified by the county coroner’s office as Stollings.

Massie, listed in online court record as having a Springfield address, is to be arraigned Dec. 28, according to the prosecutor’s office.

